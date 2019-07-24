R'than Speaker ready to discuss impasse over supplementary questions

Rajasthan assembly Speaker C P Joshi seemed to be in a reconciliatory mood on Wednesday as he suggested holding a discussion with the protesting opposition BJP legislators on his ruling for allowing only two supplementary questions.

BJP legislators, who entered the House wearing black ribbons for the second consecutive day, have been protesting against the Speaker's ruling that only the member who originally raised the question can raise two supplementary questions.

As soon as the House proceedings began, Joshi said it had been his intent that a question should not take more than five minutes and at least 12 questions are taken every day during the Question Hour.

The Speaker said it can be discussed with the leader of Opposition and other members if there was any other way. He then requested Opposition to participate in the Question Hour.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said they were against the arrangement that only the member who raised the question can ask supplementary question.

Kataria said if the Chair wanted improvement in the arrangement, then the members were ready to discuss. But, he added, it cannot happen that others remain sitting to watch a "drama" for an hour and only the member who raised the question will ask supplementary question.

To this, Joshi said it had been his endeavour that only two supplementary questions are taken, but it was not an absolute right. He said other methods could be discussed in a meeting so that maximum number of questions can be taken.

The Speaker also cited Rajya Sabha rulings where then vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat had given an arrangement that only the member who raised the question would be allowed to ask two supplementary questions.

Later, BJP legislators participated in the Question Hour.

