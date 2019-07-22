Rajasthan BJP continues protest over ruling on supplementary questions

The Opposition BJP continued its protest against Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi's ruling over supplementary questions in the state assembly on Monday.

The BJP legislators sported black ribbons on arms and refrained from participation in the question hour.

They are protesting against a ruling by the speaker, which allowed only two supplementary queries by the member raising an issue and none by others.

The BJP MLAs had partially boycotted the question hour last Friday.

Only those legislators were present in the House whose question was listed.

On Saturday, they wore white mask and did not participate in the question hour.

Of the 21 questions listed on Monday, only 11 were discussed during the question hour as the BJP MLAs did not participate.

Former minister and BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari said the legislators sported black ribbons as a mark of protest.

"This government does not believe in democracy. The MLAs are elected representatives and are here to raise people's issues but they want to suppress their voice," she said.

BJP MLA Jogeshwar Garg said the question hour was the most important session and all members were present in the House.

The speaker intended to restrict supplementary questions and this had never been a tradition, he said.

"The objective should not only be taking more number of questions but also reaching an outcome," he said.

