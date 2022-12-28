JUST IN
Business Standard

Radiant Cash Management Services IPO subscribed just 53% on last day

The initial public offer of Radiant Cash Management Services was subscribed just 53 per cent on the last day of subscription on Tuesday

Topics
IPOs | Investment | Markets

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IPO, Investment, Markets
Illustration: Binay Sinha

The initial public offer of Radiant Cash Management Services was subscribed just 53 per cent on the last day of subscription on Tuesday.

The Rs 388-crore initial share-sale received bids for 1,45,98,150 shares against 2,74,29,925 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was fully subscribed, while non-institutional investors portion received 66 per cent subscription and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 20 per cent.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to Rs 60 crore and an offer for sale of up to 33,125,000 equity shares.

Price range for the offer is at Rs 94-99 a share.

IIFL Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and YES Securities were the managers to the offer.

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 01:01 IST

