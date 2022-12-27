JUST IN
PNGRB to halt action against city gas distributors until Act's amendment
Tatas, SIA pumped Rs 650 crore into Vistara ahead of announcing merger
Business Standard

Coal India to meet 700 MT production target of FY23, says chairman

Coal India Chairman Pramod Agrawal on Tuesday exuded confidence that the PSU will achieve the production target of 700 million tonnes for the current financial year

Topics
Coal India | Coal production

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CIL's corporate headquarters in Kolkata

Coal India Chairman Pramod Agrawal on Tuesday exuded confidence that the PSU will achieve the production target of 700 million tonnes for the current financial year.

Coal India (CIL) accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.

I am confident...Coal India will achieve the 700 million tonne coal production target this financial year, the chairman was quoted as saying in a statement.

Addressing virtually a team of CIL-arm MCL, Agrawal congratulated company officials for registering a growth of 15.9 per cent over the targeted production of coal, which is almost 19 million tonne.

Stating that the demand for power will increase in coming days, Agrawal said, There will be increased demand for coal from Coal India, and MCL, which is successfully supplying about 435,000 tonne of coal daily to the power sector, will have to increase its contribution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 23:18 IST

