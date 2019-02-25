Raghul crowned 'Upcoming Motorsports Person of The Year'

India's top performers in the world of motorsports were felicitated during the 2018 Annual Awards function here on Monday.

Chennai's Raghul Rangasamy bagged the coveted "Upcoming Motorsports Person Of The Year" Award, a media release said.

The 25-year-old had a spectacular year, completing a fine double by claiming the LGB Formula 4 title in the JK Tyre National Racing Championship and the FF 1600 category in the MRF MMSC Indian National Racing Championship to pocket the prestigious Raymond Gautam Singhania Trophy.

The chief guest at the glittering function, the of (Le Federation Internationale de lAutomobile), Jean Todt, gave away the top prize.

Todt, famously known as the force behind Ferrari's spectacular rise in way Indian has progressed, believed that the country was on its way to bigger things on the world stage.

The annual function, held under the stewardship of new FMSCI president, J Prithiviraj, saw as many as 61 winners receiving the trophies.

The former of FMSCI (1981-82 and 1985-87), Karthikeyan, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

