IPS officer blames Mamata for suicide, TMC claims charge

A retired IPS officer, who allegedly committed suicide last week, blamed West Bengal for taking the extreme step of ending his life, a charge dismissed by the state's ruling TMC as "baseless".

In a 6-page letter to the chief minister, Gaurav Chandra Dutt, who retired earlier this year, accused her of abetting his suicide by keeping him "compulsory waiting" for posting.

The 1986 batch also alleged he was "harassed and tortured in devious ways" by various state institutions at the behest of the

"Thus a self imposed death sentence by me should give you peace of mind, happiness and contentment and may this act result in sinful reactions which will cleanse you and awaken in other senior police officers some compassion and empathy which is sadly lacking today," Dutt's letter to Banerjee read.

"This act is a symbolic protest against the dirty games of ruling government meant to pick and choose honest, hardworking officers like me and Nazrul Islam IPS and destroy them systematically and make an example for others who are not servile/ subservient enough," it said.

Copies of the letter were also sent to some senior government officials, and have been accessed by

Though Banerjee could not be immediately reached for comments, Jyotipriya Mallick, the state's and civil supplies minister, trashed the accusations.

"This is nonsense. There is no substance in it. We are not interested in the matter," Mallick told

State Dilip Ghosh, however, smelt a conspiracy behind Dutt's death and sought a speedy probe to "unravel" the truth.

"I think there is a conspiracy behind this (Dutt's death). He has targeted the A neutral probe must be initiated. I am sceptical about how much the state police will be able to do because they are under tremendous pressure from the top level. I demand a neutral agency conduct the enquiry," he said.

Mukul Roy, once a close Banerjee who quit the party and joined the BJP, sought a CBI probe into Dutt's death.

"This is a very sensitive matter. A very senior IPS has accused the chief minister of abetting his suicide. I am not very confident that the will be holding a fair probe. I want a CBI investigation," Roy told by phone from

The had a chequered past. He was suspended for nine months in 2010 for "conduct unbecoming of an officer" after a constable's wife accused him of torturing her husband as he spurned his "sexual advances".

He also faced disciplinary action in 2012 over alleged financial irregularities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)