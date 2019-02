Women's IPL exhibition games likely during playoffs: BCCI official

The women's T20 exhibition matches, which will be staged during the IPL, is once again likely to be slotted during the playoffs as the BCCI that remains the only window available for these games.

As stated earlier by the Board officials, the matches are expected to have a 7pm start to grab maximum eyeballs.

"Like last year, the sole window we have is during the play-offs. But a lot depends on the election dates," a BCCI told on Monday.

The one-off T20 between Supernovas and Trailblazers last year had a 2pm start which attracted only a handful of fans at the in

The game, featuring women's stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning, and Suzie Bates, went down to the wire but could not create the buzz that the BCCI had hoped for despite being played ahead of the men's IPL playoff game later in the evening.

"We are waiting for the to announce the full schedule of the and once that happens, we will finalise the schedule for the women's games.

"A 7 pm start on days when the IPL games are not held makes more sense that staging them in the afternoon when not many people are likely to turn up again," the said.

The board is contemplating two formats for the women's games: best of three matches between two teams or a round robin stage involving three teams, followed by the final.

"Logistically and even considering the players' pool we have, the best of three games between two teams seems a lot more doable than forming three teams. The quality of the competition can't be compromised and that is one of the reasons why a women's IPL can't be organised at the moment," the said.

Logistically, organising three women's games on prime time will be a big challenge and it is only possible during the IPL play-offs.

The 2018 IPL was held from April 7-May 27 and the entire tournament had only three rest days, two between play-offs and the final and no game was held a day after the league stage ended on May 20.

The BCCI last week announced the schedule of the first 17 IPL games starting March 23, subject to the dates of

Defending champions will host Royal Challengers in the tournament opener in Chennai on March 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)