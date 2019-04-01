IPL 2019: Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

-
Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the IPL match between against Chennai Super Kings here.
"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an official IPL statement.
Rajasthan Royals suffered their third straight defeat on Sunday night when they lost to Super Kings by eight runs.
The struggling outfit next host Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur on Tuesday.