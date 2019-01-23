Raheja Waterfront to Embellish the Skyline of Mangalore

/ -- Universal forays into Mangalore with their luxury beachfront masterpiece, Waterfront Waterfront has already received the OC and has a few residences left Launched 20:80 scheme to allow buyers to purchase their dream home at a dream price With a strong footing in and a prolific track record, Raheja Universal's offering in Mangalore, Raheja Waterfront, is an exceptionally planned gated community with two residential towers - 'Atlantic' and 'Pacific', both of which have received OC. The luxury masterpiece offers spacious 2, 3 and 3.5 BHK apartments with private balconies that expose one to picturesque views of the Located in proximity to the pristine beach, it serves as a link between the city and sea and gives Raheja Waterfront its name.

Moreover, the project offers a plethora of amenities; adequate car park, entrance lobby, beautifully landscaped gardens, play areas, cool blue swimming pool, banquet hall, spa to rejuvenate the body after a long day at work, and a well-equipped clubhouse to stay in the pink of health. Raheja Waterfront will provide abundant privacy and exclusivity and allow the residents to live in the lap of luxury.

Raheja Universal has always endeavoured to design and build high performance residential towers in accordance with (IGBC) Green Homes criteria and this is validated by the IGBC Green Homes Pre-certified Silver rating for the gymnasium in Waterfront.

The edifice has been intelligently constructed which is reflected in the superior quality and is earthquake resistant. It is also the first of its kind in the city with its structure being entirely designed with RCC shear walls using the conventional framework.

Raheja Waterfront is nestled in Mangalore, on the national highway 17, and offers excellent accessibility to the Mangaluru city center. Mangalore is an ideal destination for the investment, particularly the peripheral areas of Kulai which has seen planned development. The environing infrastructure such as road, educational and healthcare institutions, has further enhanced the value proposition of the area.

Commenting on Raheja Waterfront, Mr. - Managing Director, Raheja Universal said, "Raheja Universal is a reputed and renowned developer, every project of, the company carries the unique stamp of the brand 'Raheja Universal', synonymous with exquisiteness and exclusivity. Raheja Waterfront is our first project outside and has received the overwhelming response from all over the country. We have all requisite approvals in place and Water Front is a perfect coalesce of nature's pristine beauty & ultramodern amenities, offering aspirational experiential living just 2 minutes away from the beach."



Raheja Universal has launched a 20:80 scheme for the aspirational homebuyers making it the right time to invest. This financial scheme will allow the end user to pay 20% now, and then pay the rest at a later specified date after a period of two years. The homebuyer will receive assured rentals for 2 years with no interest. Homebuyers can truly purchase their dream home at their dream price.

About Raheja Universal Pvt Ltd:



Raheja Universal is a leading developer catering to the mid- to high-end luxury housing segment and commercial property in Headed by Mr. Suresh Raheja and his two sons Mr. Rahul Raheja and Mr. Ashish Raheja, the Company has delivered over approx. 8.34 mn sq. ft. of real estate across 53 premium projects in the Metropolitan Region (MMR). Raheja Universal is known for its excellent execution, planning, monitoring and control. The company is backed by an experienced and qualified team of professionals who have the ability to identify land and develop projects with potential for capital appreciation.

The company has completed some landmark residential projects which include One Altamount Road, Raheja Anchorage, Raheja Atlantis, Raheja Legend, Raheja Empress, Raheja Sunkist, Raheja Exotica and Raheja Acropolis I and ll. The commercial projects include Raheja Chromium, Raheja Centre-Point, Raheja Plaza, Raheja Titanium and

