Rahul accuses Modi of lying on Amethi ordnance factory; Smriti hits back

on Monday accused of speaking "a lie" about inaugurating an ordnance unit in the president's parliamentary constituency Amethi, claiming he had himself laid the foundation stone of the factory in 2010.

His remark drew immediate reaction from Smriti Irani, who said Gandhi is "scared" and could not see that the new facility in Korwa area of was a joint venture between and which will manufacture AK-203 rifles for armed forces.

Gandhi had claimed he laid the foundation stone in 2010 and that the factory has been producing small weapons for years.

" ji, I had myself laid the foundation stone of the in in 2010. In the last many years, small weapons are being manufactured there.

"You went to yesterday and spoke a lie, which you are used to doing. Are you not ashamed a bit," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

His attack came a day after Modi accused Gandhi of "lying" and ignoring the ordnance factory in Amethi, and had a dig at him, saying the rifles manufactured at the unit will be known as "Made in Amethi."



Shortly after Gandhi's tweet, Irani, who had unsuccessfully contested from the constituency in the 2014 general election, responded in Hindi on

"You are scared to see development in Amethi, that you did not see what was inaugurated in Korwa was a JV. Under this agreement between and Russia, AK-203 rifles will be manufactured," she said, tagging in the tweet.

On Sunday, in Amethi, Modi said, "Some people go around giving speeches of 'made in Ujjain', 'made in Jaipur', 'made in Jaisalmer'... This is Modi. Now 'Made in Amethi' will be AK-203 rifles. It will help our jawans." He did not name Gandhi.

