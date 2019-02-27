Modi to visit Amethi on March 3

is scheduled to visit Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of Rahul Gandhi, on March 3 and address a public meeting there.

"PM Modi will visit on March 3 and besides attending a government programme in Korba Munshiganj, would address a public meeting in Kohar area of Gauriganj here," the BJP convenor of the constituency, Rajesh Agrahari, said Wednesday.

Party workers and leaders have started preparations to make the prime minister's visit a grand success. is arriving here on Thursday to review the preparations for the visit, he said.

Smriti Irani, during her visit here on Sunday, had taken stock of the venue of the prime minister's programmes.

Irani had unsuccessfully contested against Gandhi in the 2014 election and they are likely to fight again from in the later this year.

