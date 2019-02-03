Rahul Gandhi extends support to Mamata Banerjee

on Sunday called up Minister and extended support to her, saying the entire opposition is together and it will defeat the fascist forces.

He alleged the events in were part of an unrelenting attack on India'a institutions by and the BJP.

He said the stood shoulder to shoulder with who is on an overnight protest dharna against CBI's attempt to question in connection with chit fund scams.

"The entire opposition will stand together and defeat these fascist forces," he tweeted.

An all-out war broke out between the Centre and the government on Sunday, with the feisty leader beginning a sit-in protest at a city landmark over the CBI's attempt to question the chief, insisting it stifled the spirit of "Constitution and federalism".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)