Rahul Gandhi to address Seva Dal meet on Feb 14

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a meeting of the All India Congress Seva Dal in Rajasthan on February 14, according to a statement Sunday.
The organisation will hold its 'Maha Adhiveshan' after 30 years and its volunteers will participate in the two-day event in Ajmer in Rajasthan on February 13-14, it said.
"The mega rally...will be one of the major highlights of the two-day Rashtriya Maha Adhiveshan. This rally will be addressed by the Congress President," it said.
"In this rally, the Congress President will guide Seva Dal members to build a strong Seva Dal to meet its organisational objectives," it said.
Many parallel conferences are being planned during the two days which include discussions on importance in imbibing Gandhian values such as truth, non-violence and tolerance; women safety and empowerment; and importance of the Constitution and constitutional institutions for good governance.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
