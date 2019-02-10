Two girls commit suicide by jumping in front of running train

Two teenage girls allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train in Bihar's East district on Sunday, police said.

Both the girls were run over and killd by the train near Kanana village, they said.

The deceased have been identified as and Kiran Chaurasia, both residents of Nepal's district, station SHO Ajay Kumar said.

The SHO said that police recovered the bodies after local people informed police about the incident.

The relatives of the deceased have been informed about the incident, he said adding that police have found suicide notes of both the girls from their rooms in

