Rahul Jain takes over as ICF GM

Rahul Jain Wednesday took charge as the General Manager of Integral Coach Factory here.
Jain was former Assistant General Manager at Western Railway, a press release said.
He belongs to the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineer (IRSME) cadre and his appointment comes after former ICF GM Sudhanshu Mani retired on December 31.
Mani is regarded as the architect of India's first self-propelled long distance "Train 18", which was later named "Vande Bharat Express" by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.
