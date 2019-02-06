Asia's oldest captive elephant dead

-
ALSO READ
Modi returns after praying at Padmanabha Swamy temple
Atonement ritual held at Padmanabha Swamy shrine over
Kerala defends management of temples by the Devaswom boards
Travancore Devaswom Board to challenge SC verdict on Sabarimala temple
Kerala opposes Swamy's plea to make Devaswom boards free of state's control
-
: The oldest captive elephant in Asia and Guinness record holder, 88-year old Dakshayani, died at a care centre at nearby Pappanamcode.
The end came Tuesday following old age illness, sources in the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which owns the elephant said.
In 2016, she was conferred the "Gaja Muthassi" (elephant granny) title and entered the Guinness book of records.
The Postal department had also brought out a postal cover on the elephant.
Dakshayani, was much sought after in temple processions and was a constant presence at the 'Arattu' procession of the Padmanabha Swamy temple here until three years ago.
The last rites of the animal are expected to be held this evening.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU