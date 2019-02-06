Asia's oldest captive elephant dead

: The oldest captive in and Guinness record holder, 88-year old Dakshayani, died at a care centre at nearby Pappanamcode.

The end came Tuesday following old age illness, sources in the (TDB), which owns the said.

In 2016, she was conferred the "Gaja Muthassi" ( granny) title and entered the Guinness book of records.

The Postal department had also brought out a postal cover on the elephant.

Dakshayani, was much sought after in temple processions and was a constant presence at the 'Arattu' procession of the here until three years ago.

The last rites of the animal are expected to be held this evening.

