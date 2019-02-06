JUST IN
Asia's oldest captive elephant dead

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

: The oldest captive elephant in Asia and Guinness record holder, 88-year old Dakshayani, died at a care centre at nearby Pappanamcode.

The end came Tuesday following old age illness, sources in the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which owns the elephant said.

In 2016, she was conferred the "Gaja Muthassi" (elephant granny) title and entered the Guinness book of records.

The Postal department had also brought out a postal cover on the elephant.

Dakshayani, was much sought after in temple processions and was a constant presence at the 'Arattu' procession of the Padmanabha Swamy temple here until three years ago.

The last rites of the animal are expected to be held this evening.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 15:25 IST

