Rahul meets NCP leader Supriya Sule

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi met NCP leader Supriya Sule here on Wednesday.

"Had a detailed meeting with Hon.@RahulGandhi Ji today in New Delhi," she tweeted.

The Congress and the NCP are in an alliance in Maharashtra which goes to polls later this year.

Though the two parties fought the 2014 Maharashtra assembly polls separately, both the sides have indicated that they will fight the upcoming state election together.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 17:15 IST

