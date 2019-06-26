NCLT asks Amtek Auto lenders to examine bids of Deccan Value Investors

Law Appellate (NCLAT) on Wednesday asked the lenders of to consider the resolution plans submitted by Deccan Value Investors (DVI) along with others based on the original information memorandum inviting bids.

Besides, a two-member NCLAT bench, headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, slammed the committee of creditors (CoC) of for issuance of fresh information memorandum inviting new resolution plans.

"We have not allowed the committee of creditors or resolution professional to issue fresh information memorandum or invitation calling for more applications," said NCLAT.

On June 13, the resolution professional (RP) of the debt-ridden auto component maker had issued a fresh information memorandum inviting fresh submission of resolution plans.

The CoC has received 5-6 fresh expressions of interest (EoI) after the NCLAT's May 20 order.

Clarifying its earlier order passed on May 20, NCLAT asked CoC to consider the bids submitted by the previous information memorandum.

"In view of such interim order, the CoC is required to consider the resolution plan, if any, filed by any persons including resolution plan submitted by DVI," said NCLAT.

DVI was second highest with a bid of Rs 3,150 crore.

Meanwhile, the appellate also gave liberty to DVI to modify and improve its offer after negotiation with the CoC.

"However, it will be open to the committee of creditors to negotiate and ask the resolution applicants to improve their plan in terms of the original information memorandum," said NCLAT.

Earlier, the UK-based had withdrew its Rs 4,119-crore bid for after being selected by the lenders but later it backed out and refused to furnish the after emerging as the highest bidder.