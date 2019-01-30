Rahul mocks PM on employment generation, calls him 'gasbag'

on Wednesday accused of making tall claims, including on employment generation, and called him a "gasbag".

Gandhi, at a Youth event here, referred to Modi's reported speech last year in which he had related an anecdote about a tea seller to illustrate the possibility of generating fuel from gasses in the sewers.

"He would go somewhere, then say - 'I saw something wonderful. There was a roadside restaurant, a drain next to it, there was a steel utensil, a pipe was fitted there, the gas came and lit the stove'.... You talk too much. Place a pipe in front of yourself and see if gas emanates or not, Gandhi said.

He is a gasbag, wherever he goes, says will give 2 crore jobs to the youth every year, right prices for farmers, and so on, the said.

Gandhi said the country needs a new vision and Congress will provide it.

He mocked for his plans for generating employment, saying instead of creating jobs, the PM talked about "pakodas" and generating gas from gutters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)