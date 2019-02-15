Rahul pays tributes to slain CRPF soldiers at Delhi airport

on Friday paid tributes to the CRPF jawans killed in the terror attack at the airport here after their mortal remains were brought from

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Thursday. Pakistan-based (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Gandhi paid homage to the slain security personnel by laying a wreath where the caskets carrying the mortal remains of the soldiers were kept at the technical area here.

The paid his tributes after the three armed forces chiefs' homage to them.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi described the assault as an attack on India's soul and said his party as well as the entire opposition was fully supportive of the government and the security forces.

No amount of hatred or anger can do anything to the love and affection that is built on, Gandhi said at a press conference.

There is going to be no other discussion from the party over the next couple of days other than the fact that "our most beloved people have been killed, their families need us, and we are going to stand with them," he asserted at the press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)