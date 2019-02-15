Central scheme for farmers left out the landless ones :

Chief Minister Friday took a dig at the Modi government at the Centre ahead of the coming and assembly polls in the state saying the recent central scheme for farmers had left out those who do not have land.

The government has brought 3.5 lakh landless farmers across the state under the ambit of its Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, he told a public meeting here



"I have written to the Centre to include landless farmers under the central scheme. The has come to the assistance of 3.5 lakh landless farmers by covering them under the (KALIA) scheme," he said.

Claiming that the scheme has shown direction to others, Patnaik said it is a farmer-friendly package that covers small and marginal farmers, sharecroppers, landless farmers and farmers in distress.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme announced by the Centre, farmers cultivating up to two hectares (five acres) will get direct cash support of Rs 6,000 annually. The money is payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

Under the KALIA scheme in the state about 3.5 lakh landless farmers have been targeted to be provided with Rs 5,000 through the direct benefit transfer mode.

As per the scheme a will be eligible to get Rs 12,500 in three instalments in two and half years for livelihood activities like goatery, backyard poultry, poultry, apiculture, mushroom cultivation, duckery and for fishing kits.

The financial assistance is being provided to small and marginal farmers, share croppers, landless agricultural labourers and farmers in distress to augment their income.

The KALIA scheme is being largely perceived as a pre-poll sop ahead of the simultaneous and assembly elections in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)