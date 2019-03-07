Rahul to launch LS poll campaign in TN on March 13

Rahul Gandhi will kickstart the campaign of the DMK-led alliance for the coming Lok Sabha elections in by addressing a rally in on March 13.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, DMK M K Stalin, MDMK Vaiko and leaders would participate in the meeting, Committee K S told reporters here Thursday.

"The meeting will be a historic one," he said.

held a meeting with partymen to discuss arrangements for the rally.

He alleged that the leaders in at present did not have any policy nor principles.

"Once the state of Tamil Nadu had great leaders who led the state and the nation. But now the state leaders were without any policy or principles," he said.

Referring to Rajinikanth's political statements, said, "Rajini is doing some sort of We can enjoy him only in cinema theatres..."



Asked if he would contest from district, the TNCC said will decide who will contest and from where.

