CCEA approves Phase-IIIA of the Mumbai urban transport project

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the prime minister, has approved Phase-IIIA of the Urban Transport Project.

The total estimated cost of the project will be Rs 30,849 crore with completion cost at Rs 3,3690 crore. The project is likely to be completed in five years, a statement from the government said.

The project will include introduction of air-conditioned coaches with automatic doors to improve comfort level and safety of commuters, the statement said.

"Seamless travel for long distance suburban passengers by extending and creating corridors. Improvement in passenger amenities, improved passenger movement at stations. Decongestion of entry/exit at the stations," the statement said listing the benefits of the project.

It will also include communication based train control system.

The on Central and Western Railways has 385 route-km. There are five corridors, two on Western Railway, two on Central Railway and one on

Everyday about 8 million in the suburban sections in more than 3,000 There is severe overcrowding in the suburban trains and during peak hours, number of passengers carried is more than four times the carrying capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)