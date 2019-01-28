Rafale tapes authentic, gave Parrikar power over Modi: Rahul

on Monday said that Chief possessed "explosive Rafale secrets" which gave him power over Prime

"Thirty days since the audio tapes on Rafale were released. No FIR or enquiry ordered. No action against the ( Health Minister Vishwajit Rane) either," Gandhi, who is currently holidaying in the coastal state, said in a series of tweets.

"It's obvious that the tapes are authentic and that Goa CM (Chief Minister) Parrikar, is in possession of explosive Rafale secrets, that give him power over the PM (Prime Minister)."

An audio clip featuring Rane and a -- where the former claimed that Parrikar in a December 2018 cabinet meeting admitted to possessing a stash of files related to the Rafale deal -- had created ruckus in Parliament earlier this month.

Rane later said that the tape was doctored.

