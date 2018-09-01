Rail coach restaurant set up at ICF Chennai

Visitors to the rail museum in the city can now enjoy a variety of delicious cuisines offered at the new rail coach-themed restaurant opened on its premises.
The air-conditioned restaurant named 'Chennai Express' has been built inside a Linke Hoffman Busch (LHB) coach of a train provided by Integral Coach factory (ICF) and set amid the ambiance of a railway station.
It is the second such restaurant to be opened in the country by the Railways, after the one launched in Bhopal in 2015, a press release said.
While the interiors of the 'bogey' feature light fittings designed in antique flavour, its exterior is painted with modern art by noted artist Asma Menon and her team.
The restaurant, constructed in a record three months time, offers Chinese, Continental, North Indian, and South Indian food to its guests.
The menu also boasts of items that are traditionally served onboard famous trains of the Indian Railways.
The cafeteria, which includes the railway platform, has a seating capacity of 64 people and would be an added attraction to the visitors of the Rail Museum here, it said.
Eden Group of Hotels, Managing Director, M B Venkatesh, GRT Group of Hotels, Corporal Chef, Sitaram Prasad formally inaugurated the restaurant at a function on Friday.
The food outlet will function six days a week between 11 AM and 10 PM, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU