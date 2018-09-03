PMLA court seeks Mallya's reply to ED's fugitive offender plea

A special court on Monday gave three weeks time to reply to an ED plea seeking that he be declared a fugitive under the newly-introduced Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

Special PMLA M S Azmi directed the beleaguered liquor baron, through his counsel, to file his reply on September 24 in response to the application by the (ED).

The ED has charged under the new law in connection with a Rs 9,000 crore alleged and has sought immediate confiscation of assets worth about Rs 12,500 crore belonging to him.

The had, earlier, issued non-bailable warrants against the in two cases filed by the ED.

According to the new law, a fugitive economic offender is any individual against whom warrants for arrest is issued for his involvement in select economic offences involving amount of at least Rs 100 crore or more and has left so as to avoid criminal prosecution.

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 got the nod from the in August this year.

