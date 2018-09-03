JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Citing mosquitoes, stray dog barks, Lalu seeks shifting to another ward in RIMS

IMD issued severe weather warnings for Kerala: Centre on charge of forecast lapses
Business Standard

PMLA court seeks Mallya's reply to ED's fugitive offender plea

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A special court on Monday gave Vijay Mallya three weeks time to reply to an ED plea seeking that he be declared a fugitive under the newly-introduced Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

Special PMLA judge M S Azmi directed the beleaguered liquor baron, through his counsel, to file his reply on September 24 in response to the application by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED has charged Mallya under the new law in connection with a Rs 9,000 crore alleged bank fraud case and has sought immediate confiscation of assets worth about Rs 12,500 crore belonging to him.

The PMLA court had, earlier, issued non-bailable warrants against the businessman in two cases filed by the ED.

According to the new law, a fugitive economic offender is any individual against whom warrants for arrest is issued for his involvement in select economic offences involving amount of at least Rs 100 crore or more and has left India so as to avoid criminal prosecution.

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 got the nod from the President in August this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 21:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements