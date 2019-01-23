Railways extends services of 22 pairs of trains

Railways has extended services of 22 pairs of trains across the country, said Wednesday.

These trains include the 18107/18108 Rourkela-Koraput Express extended to Jagdalpur, 14369/24369-14370/24370 Bareilly-Singrauli/ Shaktinagar Express extended to Tanakpur, 14630/14629 Firozpur-Ludhiana Cantt Sutluj Express extended to Chandigarh, 24887/24888 Barmer-Haridwar Link Express extended to Rishikesh, 18213/18214 Durg-Jaipur Express extended till Ajmer, 19710/19709 Kamakhya-Jaipur Kaviguru Express extended to Udaipur.

"All these extensions have been planned by utilising the lie-over periods of the existing trains at their respective terminating stations. These extensions will help in more gainful utilisation of coaching stock and will augment revenue of Indian Railways," told reporters after the announcement of the extensions.

