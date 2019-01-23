: Following are the highlights
Chennai: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman terms the NDA government's 2017 rollout of the goods and services tax (GST) as the 'biggest reform' taken up as part of a 'systemic reform' and pitches India as a bright spot for investors.
Chennai: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the government is focussing on promoting domestic defence production to build capacities for catering to the need of the armed forces.
Chennai: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes potshots at the Congress appointing Priyanka Gandhi as AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, saying it is a step that takes forward dynastic politics.
Chennai: The Madras High Court says former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa cannot be termed a convict in a disproportionate assets case and dismisses a petition against the construction of a memorial to her on the ground that she was one.
