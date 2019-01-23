Puducherry CM hails Priyanka's appointment

Ruling in the union territory Wednesday celebrated the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as party with V hailing it and saying the party would stage a comeback in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

distributed sweets to the public while party workers and leaders of different wings gathered at the Pradesh Committee office here and welcomed the announcement by appointing his sister as the of the party for (East).

"The party workers are extremely grateful to the AICC leader for the appointment... Priyanka has swung into which is a good augury and the party would stage a comeback in the Lok Sabha polls and would be the Prime Minister," told reporters.

He claimed that Priyanka Gandhi's entry was sending shock waves to the BJP and it would face a big defeat in the coming polls.

PCC and PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Ministers, legislators and representatives of different wings of the party thanked for giving the post to particularly when the Parliamentary polls was round the corner.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)