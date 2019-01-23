Puducherry CM hails Priyanka's appointment

-
Ruling Congress in the union territory Wednesday celebrated the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as party general secretary with chief minister V Narayanasamy hailing it and saying the party would stage a comeback in the coming Lok Sabha elections.
Narayanasamy distributed sweets to the public while party workers and leaders of different wings gathered at the Pradesh Congress Committee office here and welcomed the announcement by Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointing his sister as the General Secretary of the party for Uttar Pradesh (East).
"The party workers are extremely grateful to the AICC leader for the appointment... Priyanka has swung into politics which is a good augury and the party would stage a comeback in the Lok Sabha polls and Rahul Gandhi would be the Prime Minister," Narayanasamy told reporters.
He claimed that Priyanka Gandhi's entry was sending shock waves to the BJP and it would face a big defeat in the coming polls.
PCC President and PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Ministers, legislators and representatives of different wings of the party thanked Rahul Gandhi for giving the post to Priyanka Gandhi particularly when the Parliamentary polls was round the corner.
