Two auto-lifters arrested in Noida, three stolen two-wheelers recovered

Two auto-lifters, who would hide stolen two-wheelers in the parking area of a popular mall here before selling them, have been arrested in Nodia, police said Wednesday.

The accused were operating in the National Capital Region and three stolen vehicles have been recovered from their possession, officials said.

and Rajendra Kumar, both residents of district, were arrested on Tuesday night near the Ganda Naala in 38A, said Station House Officer, 39 Police Station,

"They were arrested with a stolen scooter, whose theft complaint had been lodged at 39 Upon further probe, the accused led to the recovery of two motorcycles which had been stolen from Delhi," he said.

The said during interrogation the two admitted to lifting two-wheelers in the area.

"They revealed they would change the registration number plates of the stolen vehicles to evade arrest. They would keep the vehicles in a parking area outside the before they could find a buyer," the SHO said.

"In some cases, they sold the vehicles in Bulandshahr," he added.

A first information report was registered and the accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 379 (theft), 414 (assisting in concealment of stolen property) and 482 (using a false property mark), police said.

