Rain delays start of Pak-NZ World Cup match

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Birmingham 

The start of the World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand here Wednesday was delayed due to rain.

While New Zealand are just one victory away from sealing a semifinal berth, Pakistan face a must-win situation to keep their knock-out chances alive.

New Zealand are sitting pretty at the second spot in the 10-team standings with 11 points from six games.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have just five points from six matches.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 15:10 IST

