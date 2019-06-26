South Korea, Saudi sign $8 bln economic co-operation pact

and signed an $8.3 billion economic co-operation pact Wednesday during Crown Mohammed bin Salman's first visit to Seoul, as the looks eastward following Western criticism over Jamal Khashoggi's murder.

is resource-poor Seoul's biggest and most of the agreement is accounted for by a $6 billion deal between and Korean firm to build refinery and downstream facilities in

A giant banner welcoming the crown was hung on the headquarters of S-Oil, South Korea's third-biggest refiner, which is majority owned by

is South Korea's "biggest construction market overseas, the largest investor in the country among in the and also the biggest trading parter in the region," Moon Jae-in said at a meeting with Mohammed.

The welcome offered to the in sits in contrast to the global outcry over the Khashoggi killing, and is part of Saudi Arabia's wider diplomatic charm offensive in

Prince Mohammed, the kingdom's de facto leader, visited Pakistan, and in February, and is scheduled in later this week to attend the summit in

Khashoggi, a of the prince, was killed at the in October, a murder that tarnished the image of the kingdom and of the in particular.

initially denied the killing, then gave several conflicting accounts of Khashoggi's death, and now claims he died in an unauthorised operation that did not involve Prince Mohammed.

The murder sparked global indignation, with US lawmakers pushing for to distance itself from the crown prince, but the has maintained close relations with Riyadh, a major ally in the

A told reporters Wednesday that Moon had "no plans" to discuss Khashoggi's death with the visiting prince.

The economic pact also involved several other deals between and Korean firms, including Korea National Oil Corporation, and carmaker

The also met with the heads of the country's biggest conglomerates, including heir

Prince Mohammed aims to diversify his country's heavily and to sell up to five percent of Saudi Aramco --the world's largest firm.

Proceeds from the sale -- which aims to raise up to $100 billion -- will help create the world's biggest government investment fund, whose profits could provide an alternative to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)