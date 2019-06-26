Rain forecast for UP tomorrow

will likely receive rainfall at isolated places on Thursday, the meteorological department said.

Hot and humid prevailed in Lucknow, with a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal. The city also received traces of rainfall.

According to the meteorological department, rain and thunderstorm is very likely to occur at isolated places in western on Thursday.

The department also warned that thunderstorm with gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph is very likely at isolated places over the state on Thursday. Rain/thunderstorm is very likely at isolated places over the state on Friday and Saturday.

was the hottest place in the state, where mercury soared to 42.3 degrees Celsius, six degrees above the normal.

Rainfall was recorded in Gorakhpur (13.2 mm) and (2.8 mm).

