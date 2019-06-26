Trump says Vietnam worse than China on trade

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Vietnam was the "single worst abuser" on trade with the United States, worse even than China.
Asked about the movement of companies from China to Vietnam to avoid US tariffs, Trump called it an "interesting" situation and said the US was in discussions with Hanoi.
"A lot of companies are moving to Vietnam, but Vietnam takes advantage of us even worse than China," he said in an interview with Fox Business News.
"It's almost the single worst abuser of everybody.
