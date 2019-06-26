Govt should take timely steps to prevent AES outbreak: BJP MP

Government should take timely steps to prevent cases of acute syndrome (AES) and ensure that the is eradicated, a member said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Rama Devi, from Sheohar in Bihar, said over 120 children have died because of in Muzaffarpur district of the state.

"I request the government to take timely steps before the outbreak of the disease," she said while raising the issue during the Zero Hour.

She added that research has been carried out on the and steps are being taken so that it cannot spread in other districts.

Hundreds of children are admitted to hospitals -- mostly at Muzaffarpur's SKMCH and privately-owned -- for treatment of which is characterized by sudden onset of high and convulsions.

The high number of deaths this year has been blamed on or sudden drop in blood sugar levels, which some experts attribute to and consumption of unripe litchi -- a fruit grown in abundance in north -- on an empty stomach and failure to administer glucose within four hours of the onset of and other symptoms.

A total of 84 issues were raised during Zero Hour Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)