Rain, hail & snowfall lash north India

Rain, hailstorms and snowfall lashed several parts of on Thursday, disrupting normal life at many places, officials said.

The region remained cut off for the second consecutive day due to heavy snowfall. The arterial Srinagar-Jammu road was closed after snow accumulated around the and landslides at several places in district



All flights at the airport were cancelled for the day, an of the said.

Authorities have issued an avalanche warning for 16 of the 22 districts of for the next 24 hours. The Valley and high-altitude areas of the state have been experiencing heavy snowfall over the past 24 hours, officials said.

Several parts of and adjacent areas reported heavy rain and hailstorm in the evening.

As many as 38 flights, including 23 domestic and nine international, were diverted from the airport to nearby cities between 6-8.45 pm. The remaining six flights that were diverted during this time period were either private jets or belonged to the Indian Air Force, an said.

In Uttarakhand, cold conditions intensified as the hilly districts received fresh snowfall and the lower areas were lashed by rains.

It has been raining intermittently in Dehradun since Wednesday evening. Schools and colleges in several districts remained closed in view of the inclement weather, officials said.

According to the state emergency operation centre, the Sonprayag-Kedarnath trek route to the shrine was closed after being clogged with snow. The office has forecast heavy-to-very-heavy snowfall in the hilly areas over the next 24 hours.

Moderate-to-heavy rains also lashed parts of Punjab, and Chandigarh, the meteorological department said. Widespread rainfall occurred in during the past 24 hours.

The change was caused by a western disturbance, an said.

Chief Minister ordered for a assessment of possible crop damage.

In Uttar Pradesh's district, a hailstorm damaged potato crops in over half-a-dozen villages, said Buddha Singh Pradhan, state

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)