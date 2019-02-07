Majority of parents do not monitor content kids view online: Olx

Amid various instances of negligence around cybersecurity by grown-ups, a survey by firm shows that 60 per cent of people do not even monitor content their kids are viewing on

The conducted in the last week of December -- covering over 26,000 people across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and -- showed that a majority of netizens neglect cybersecurity best practices in their own personal lives, and do not monitor the content their kids view online.

"57 per cent respondents show negligence towards their own safety both online and offline, while 60 per cent admit to not monitoring the content their kids view online," the survey said.

In the survey, which covered respondents between group of 18-55 years, 67 per cent said they skipped the terms and conditions or any other safety and legal guidelines while signing up to a website or using a product.

"54 per cent said they had not changed the password to their in the last 6 months, while 31 per cent said they cannot even recall how long it had been since they had last changed their password. 56 per cent have also freely shared their mobile number on their professional or social media profiles," the report said.

"The has come to dominate our lives like never before. It is in our interest, therefore, to use it in a manner that continues to improve the quality of our lives while staying safe by implementing the same level of caution we exercise in the real world," Lavanya Chandan, General Counsel, India said.

The survey found similar neglect offline as well with 75 per cent participants admitting that they had not conducted a police verification or did not know if one had been done.

