Business Standard

Hailey Baldwin 'beyond excited' to marry Justin Bieber

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Model Hailey Baldwin is super excited about her wedding with Justin Bieber.

The 21-year-old model and the "Love Yourself" hitmaker got engaged earlier this year, just one month after they rekindled their romance following a 2016 fling.

''I'm beyond excited," she told Stellar magazine.

Being in a high profile relationship may have made Baldwin a soft target for haters, but the model said she has learned how to ''ignore the negativity".

"I don't think it's affected me really. I have learnt to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life," she added.

The couple is planning to tie the knot sometime next year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 02 2018. 14:15 IST

