Delhi Dy CM shows power tariff mirror to UP govt

Amid an government's proposal for a steep 25 per cent power tariff hike in the state, Tuesday accused the BJP of having double standards on the issue.

Sisodia said while the BJP keeps raking up the power tariff issue in the national capital, it has gone silent on the proposed 25 per cent hike in power tariff in Uttar Pradesh, including the region of and

Sisodia attacked the BJP in a press conference, referring to reports about the UP government's move to raise the power tariff by 25 per cent.

The unit of the BJP has been attacking the over the hike on fixed charges in power tariff, claiming Rs 7,000 crore has been collected from the consumers.

Power Corporation Ltd has written to the Regulatory Commission seeking a 25 per cent hike in the tariff, Sisodia added.

"This will be a big blow to the people of UP who already pay five times more than consumers. The BJP needs to shed double standards and first set its own house in order on the issue of power and water tariffs, and ensure cheap and accessible supply of power to the people in states ruled by it."



Comparing power tariffs in Delhi with that of UP, especially within the cities of and Ghaziabad, Sisodia said, "In Delhi, 200 units of costs Rs 200, at Re 1 per unit. In UP, up to 150 units, the rate is Rs 4.90 per unit and from 150 to 300 units, it is as high as Rs 5.40 a unit."



In Delhi for 400 units, the rate is Rs 2.50 per unit, and in Noida, it is Rs 6.20 a unit, he said.

