Cold wave in Himachal

conditions continued in on Sunday with prominent tourist destinations of the state below freezing temperatures, the

The minimum temperature in Manali of district was minus 5 degrees Celsius, followed by minus 4.2 degrees Celsius in Kufri of district, minus 1.5 degrees Celsius in Dalhousie of district and minus 0.2 degree Celsius in the state capital, said Manmohan Singh, Director MeT Centre

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place with a low of minus 17 degrees Celsius from 5.30 pm Saturday to 8.30 am Sunday, he said.

The minimum temperature in another tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

