Rainfall forecast in UP in coming days

The meteorological department has forecast rain in the next few days in Uttar Pradesh, which got relief from the heatwave condition on Sunday.

An overcast sky was witnessed in with a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the normal, a said.

Jhansi was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius, the said.

The department has forecast rain and thunderstorms in eastern part of the state on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is a likelihood of rainfall over the western part of the state on Monday and Tuesday, followed by dry on Wednesday, the department said.

