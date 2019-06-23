Rainfall forecast in UP in coming days

The meteorological department has forecast rain in the next few days in Uttar Pradesh, which got relief from the heatwave condition on Sunday.
An overcast sky was witnessed in Lucknow with a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the normal, a meteorological department official said.
Jhansi was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius, the official said.
The weather department has forecast rain and thunderstorms in eastern part of the state on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
There is a likelihood of rainfall over the western part of the state on Monday and Tuesday, followed by dry weather on Wednesday, the weather department said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
