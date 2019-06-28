Rains lash Thane-Palghar region, building with school sealed

A four-storeyed building was Friday sealed after plaster started peeling in chunks in heavy rains that lashed Thane and Palghar districts, a civic official said.

The building is located in Kismat Colony in Mumbra township and all 16 tenements as well as 2,000 students of a school on the ground floor were evacuated by the local fire brigade, Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

"The building is around 25 years old. It was in the C-B category of dangerous buildings. It will need repairs," Kadam said.

Rains in the Thane-Palghar region resulted in water- logging in several parts, closure of Shahpur-Murbad road, as well as isolated cases of tree fall, an official said.

The district administration Friday gave a compensation cheque of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of an 8-year-old boy, Mahendra Badga, from Vikramgadh who was killed after being struck by lightning Thursday noon, he said.

