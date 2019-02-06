Six out of 17 posts of investigators vacant at AAIB: Aviation ministry

Of total 17, six positions of investigators remain vacant at the (AAIB), Ministry of Civil informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"Out of 17 technical posts, 11 are filled at present," of State for Civil Jayant Sinha said in a written response at the upper house.

He was asked "whether the current number of investigators is at full sanctioned strength" at the Technical officers are the ones who investigate aircraft-related incidents at the bureau.

The sanctioned strength of technical officers at the is 17 and non-technical officers 4, the said.

He also added that seven technical officers of the bureau draw their salaries from the of Civil (DGCA).

The was set up in July 2012 when the had decided to create a "system for independent aircraft accident investigation" in order to "provide independence of investigation from the regulatory function".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)