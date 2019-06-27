Rajasthan assembly adjourned for the day after obituary references

The proceedings of the Rajasthan assembly were adjourned for the day after obituary remarks to political leaders and social workers on Thursday.

The second session of the 15th state assembly started with Speaker C P Joshi appreciating the contribution of political leaders and asked the members to observe a two-minute silence in their memory.

The House paid tributes to the late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar; former BJP MPs Madan Lal Saini and Hariom Singh Rathore; and former legislators Madanlal Meghwal, Bhanwar Lal Balai, Shivkishore Sanadya, Rajesh, Tejpal Yadav, Nawal Rai Bacchani and Suresh Chandra Sharma.

The members also paid tributes to the CRPF men killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack and people killed in the Barmer pandal tragedy.

