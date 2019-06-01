JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Women can be toxic too, says Meryl Streep

Elton John, 'Rocketman' team criticise censoring of LGBTQ scenes in Russia
Business Standard

Rajasthan CM rejects resignation of Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has rejected the resignation of Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, who had offered to quit following the poor results of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Kataria met the chief minister at the latter's residence Friday evening and reiterated his desire to resign, but Gehlot rejected it, sources said.

"The CM rejected the resignation and asked him to continue and play role in delivering good governance," a CMO source said.

On Sunday last, the minister had announced his desire to resign and a purported resignation letter was circulated on social media.

However, the chief minister's office and the Raj Bhavan had refused having received any such letter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 13:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU