Vikas Bahl gets clean chit in sexual harassment case, to be credited as director of 'Super 30'

Filmmaker has received a clean chit in the case following an internal inquiry by Reliance Entertainment, of his next film "Super 30".

The "Queen" was accused of by a former employee at the now dissolved Phantom Films, which had as one of the partners alongside Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena.

Shibashish Sarkar, Group CEO, said a report by (ICC) of the company has cleared of any charges.

"Yes its true that ICC committee report has exonerated With ICC clearing Bahl's name we don't have choice but to reinstate his credit as of Super 30," Sarkar said in a statement.

The development comes months after Kashyap agreed to oversee the post-production work of "Super 30, featuring in the lead.

Bahl's said the clean shit "clears the air on him."



"It's the end of the story. This clears the air on him that was thrown in the about him. I'm happy he has been exonerated," Jain told

Bahl had filed a defamation suit against Kashyap and Motwane, alleging they made "defamatory, slanderous and baseless allegations" against him due to which he has suffered irreversible damage.

When asked what happens to the case now, Jain said, "These are two different matters. The most important matter was to inquire about the allegations which were made.

"Once you are exonerated from all that, it proves that there was no substance in the complaint. He faced an inquiry and they (committee) came to the conclusion that he is not guilty.

