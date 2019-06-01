Satish Chandra Verma appointed new Advocate General of C'garh

-
The Chhattisgarh government has appointed Satish Chandra Verma as the new Advocate General of the state, replacing Kanak Tiwari from the post.
The appointment was made late Friday night.
Before the order of Verma's appointment was issued by the government, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had said Friday evening that Tiwari had resigned from the post and his resignation had been accepted. However, Tiwari maintained that he had not tendered his resignation.
Before being appointed as the new AG, Verma was the Additional Advocate General of the state.
Tiwari had been appointed as the Advocate General after the then A G Jugal Kishore Gilda resigned from the post following the formation of Congress government in the state in December last year.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 165 of the constitution of India, the Governor of Chhattisgarh is pleased to appoint Satish Chandra Verma, Additional Advocate General, Chhattisgarh as Advocate General, Chhattisgarh, in place of Kanak Tiwari, with immediate effect," the order issued by state's Law and Legal Affairs department on Friday night said.
Talking to reporters at Swami Vivekanand Airport here, Baghel had said on Friday evening that Tiwari had tendered his resignation from the post, which had been accepted.
"He (Tiwari) had expressed his inability (to continue with the post). His resignation has been accepted and the new appointment to the post has been made," Baghel had said in response to a query.
However, Tiwari had claimed that he had not tendered his resignation and was not aware of the CM's statement.
"I firmly say that I haven't resigned from the post of Advocate General. I haven't written any resignation letter to the Governor, who is my appointing authority," Tiwari had said.
He asked how could his resignation be accepted if he had not tendered it in the first place.
Tiwari's statement triggered speculations about a rift between the state government and its highest law officer.
Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi-led Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) party accused the Congress government of creating constitutional crises in the state.
"The post of advocate general is very important and highly dignified. It does not suit a chief minister to make a mockery of it. The row over the appointment of AG has led to constitutional crises in the state," former MLA Amit Jogi, son of Ajit Jogi, said.
The Chhattisgarh High Court should take its cognisance and investigate the matter, he said.
"What was the reason that a senior and renowned lawyer like Kanak Tiwari was terminated after being insulted...The CM made false statement about his resignation, which reflects that Tiwari, while discharging his constitutional duty, was denied to be part of the illegal, inappropriate and un- constitutional acts on the direction of the chief minister for which he had to bear the brunt of termination," Jogi alleged.
