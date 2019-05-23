Rajasthan CM's son loses to Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Jodhpur

In a setback to Ashok Gehlot, his son faced defeat in his maiden election from the Lok Sabha seat which was won by the BJP's for a second consecutive time.

Shekhawat won the seat with a high margin of 2,74,440 votes.

It had become a prestige issue for who tirelessly campaigned in the keenly watched constituency.

Ashok Gehlot, who became the of for third time in December 2018, has himself represented the seat in Lok sabha for five times from 1980 to 1999.

Considered close to top leadership of BJP and backed by RSS, Gajendra Singh banked on the popularity of in his election campaign.

Shekhawat, who was made the of state for agriculture in September 2017, entered student and became the of the student union of Vyas University- in 1992 and also remained active in social works and youth awareness activities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)