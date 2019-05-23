YSRC wins 3 seats, leading in 145 others; set for overwhelming

The YSR on Thursday appeared on course for a overwhelming victory in Andhra Pradesh with its candidates winning three seats and leading in 145 others, dealing a knockout blow to the Chandrababu Naidu-led

The TDP is leading in 26 seats and actor-politician's in one, according to the latest Election Commission data at 6.15 pm.

The Y S Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRC may end up with over a three-fourths majority in the 175-member Assembly.

YSRC sources said the party's will meet here on May 25 to formally elect Jaganmohan Reddy as its leader.

Reddy will take oath as in the temple-town of on May 30, the sources said.

With his party set to wrest power, Reddy Thursday termed it as people's victory.

He also said the YSRC's victory was expected.

"I sincerely thank the people who overwhelmingly voted for YSRC and blessed it. I also thank them for exercising their franchise in large numbers and enhanced the value of democracy," Jaganmohan Reddy said in a post.

"I will live up to the expectations of the people," he promised.

As the trends indicated a clear lead for the YSRC, Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao called Reddy over phone and congratulated him over the YSRC's thumping win in the

YSRC candidates are leading in 24 Lok Sabha seats and the TDP in one, according to the latest trends.

Wishing Reddy all the best, Rao hoped he would lead AP further on the path of progress.

Later, talking to the media at his residence here, the congratulated over the BJP's stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Reddy asserted that his fight for securing special category status for would continue.

He declined to speak about Rahul Gandhi.

Several top TDP leaders, including many ministers, are on the verge of defeat.

