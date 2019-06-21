Rajasthan farmers not covered under loan waiver scheme should pay in time: Registrar of Cooperatives

farmers who do not fall under the government's scheme will have to pay their crop loan on time, of Cooperatives said Friday.

Farmers who have taken loan from central banks and village societies are ineligible under the state government's scheme and will have to pay their loan on the due date, Pawan said in a statement.

He said that such farmers who are included in the negative list of Agricultural Waiver Scheme, 2019 and who have taken the crop loan after the last date of the scheme, 30 November, 2018, will have to pay their outstanding short-term crop loan by June 30.

Pawan said that the names of farmers who fail to pay the loan amount on the deadline will be included in the category of overdue loanee.

Such farmers will not get the benefit of state government's interest-free crop loan scheme and in the event of the overdues, simple interest rate along with penalty will be recovered from the farmers, he said.

